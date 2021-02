Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 17:27 Hits: 5

Months after Belgium's Black Lives Matter protests, the country's reckoning with its past has come under the spotlight. For a group of Belgian activists, tackling race and colonialism-related issues needs a bigger push.

