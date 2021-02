Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 19:49 Hits: 7

COPENHAGEN, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Denmark took a first tentative step towards reopening amid the coronavirus crisis when Minister for Health and Senior Citizens Magnus Heunicke announced at a press conference on Monday that from Feb. 8 the country's youngest students would be heading back to school. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/02/denmark-to-reopen-schools-for-youngest-children