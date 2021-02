Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 19:55 Hits: 7

BRUSSELS, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Around 16 million people in the European Union (EU), of whom over 13 million in the eurozone, were unemployed in December last year, a month-on-month increase of 67,000 in the EU and 55,000 in the eurozone, respectively, Eurostat said on Monday. Read full story

