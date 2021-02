Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 15:39 Hits: 3

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted high-stakes talks with EU officials and Covid-19 vaccine makers Monday as fury grows over the continent's sluggish inoculation campaign.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-merkel-host-vaccine-summit-impatience-mounts-14090106