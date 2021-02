Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 16:36 Hits: 5

Civilian leaders, who co-led Myanmar as part of a power-sharing agreement with the military, have been detained following a coup. The military cite election fraud as one of the reasons it took control, promising new elections in a year.

