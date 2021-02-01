After exhibiting signs of integrity, Trump's impeachment lawyers simply had to go

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 17:50 Hits: 4

Donald Trump repels integrity of any kind. Anyone who exhibits even a smidge of it must be immediately stricken from his presence, which is exactly what happened this weekend with Trump's top impeachment lawyers.

Trump has been insisting that his impeachment defense center around the big lie that he won the election and it was stolen from him. Karl "Butch" Bowers Jr. and four other lawyers on Trump's defense team abruptly quit over the weekend because they refused to mount his defense on a gigantic lie, according to The Washington Post. Instead, they had pushed to make the case that trying a president who was no longer in office was unconstitutional, reinforcing an argument that most mainstream legal scholars reject but that was nonetheless embraced last week by the 45 GOP senators who voted against proceeding with the trial.

But the situation was clearly untenable. Trump simply can't function in a world where the reality is that he's a big loser. So any legal team that insists on a reality-based approach that instead focuses on constitutional arguments is automatically disqualified. Trump repels integrity. Always.

"The former president repeatedly said he wanted to litigate the voter fraud allegations and the 2020 race — and was seeking a more public defense of his actions. Bowers told Trump he couldn’t mount the defense that Trump wanted," writes the Post.

That left Trump—who had struggled for weeks to find lawyers willing to defend him—without a defense team just over a week before his impeachment trial is set to begin on Feb. 9.

On Sunday evening, Trump's office announced two new lawyers as his defense team: Atlanta-based trial attorney David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr., a former district attorney in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Schoen recently represented Trump bestie Roger Stone as he appealed his conviction for lying and obstructing a congressional investigation into 2016 election interference. The Post reports that Schoen was also in talks to represent convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was facing sex trafficking charges just before his death inside a jail cell in 2019, so that gives us an idea of Schoen's typical clientele. It only makes sense that he would take on Trump, who has lived his life palling around with people like Stone and Epstein. Castor seems to be of a piece too. NBC reports that in 2005 Castor declined to pursue charges against Bill Cosby for a sexual encounter in 2004 that ultimately became the basis for Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction when a different prosecutor tried the case.

Only the best from Trump, who is clearly cooking up yet another lesson in depravity for America.

Meanwhile, House Democrats have been working "round-the-clock" on an impeachment presentation designed to provide a gripping presentation of how Trump’s words and actions directly incited the Jan. 6 mob to action at the Capitol.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2013282