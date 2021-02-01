The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Speaking out about child sexual abuse within the family

Speaking out about child sexual abuse within the family As France continues to grapple with how a top academic who allegedly sexually abused his stepson for years was able to act with impunity, we speak to Michael Salter, Associate Professor of Criminology at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. He says coercive sexual relationships with children were "the dark side of the sexual revolution" and that it's vital to understand that sexual abuse of minors happens across all sectors of society. "Child sexual abuse is a public health crisis," he tells us.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/perspective/20210201-speaking-out-about-child-sexual-abuse-within-the-family

