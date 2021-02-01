The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Fact check: Did the first people to get the Covid-19 vaccines die?

Category: World Hits: 7

Fact check: Did the first people to get the Covid-19 vaccines die? Seventy-eight-year-old Mauricette M. made history on December 27, 2020 when she became the first person to get the Covid-19 vaccine in France. But since mid-January, a rumour that Mauricette died after getting her vaccine has been circulating widely on social media. The rumour is false however – Mauricette is still alive and well. But it is worrying. And similar rumours claiming that the first people vaccinated in the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain also died have also been circulating online.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20210201-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-rumours-death-fact-check

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version