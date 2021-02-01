Fact check: Did the first people to get the Covid-19 vaccines die?

Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 12:23 Hits: 7

Seventy-eight-year-old Mauricette M. made history on December 27, 2020 when she became the first person to get the Covid-19 vaccine in France. But since mid-January, a rumour that Mauricette died after getting her vaccine has been circulating widely on social media. The rumour is false however – Mauricette is still alive and well. But it is worrying. And similar rumours claiming that the first people vaccinated in the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain also died have also been circulating online.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20210201-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-rumours-death-fact-check