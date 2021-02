Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 13:35 Hits: 7

Lawyers for Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine filed a challenge in the Supreme Court on Monday against President Yoweri Museveni's victory in last month's election, claiming the poll was rigged.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210201-uganda-s-opposition-leader-bobi-wine-files-election-challenge-in-court