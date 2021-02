Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 13:31 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: Former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas has admitted that he only voted for the very first time in a general election at the age of 56 in 2008, despite his deep passion for politics. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/01/i-was-a-political-lawyer-but-only-voted-for-the-first-time-in-2008-admits-former-ag-thomas