Published on Monday, 01 February 2021

Being cheap may narrow poorer countries' path to prosperity by making technology relatively more expensive. But if these economies could develop the capabilities to export knowledge-intensive business services, their firms could be globally competitive while providing their employees with a higher standard of living.

