Judge orders Trump business to turn over documents in fraud case

A New York State Supreme Court judge has ordered Donald Trump, the disgraced former U.S. president, to hand over to New York State attorney general Letitia James even more documents than he had ordered last month.

The New York Times reports Friday night Justice Arthur Engoron "increased pressure on former President Donald J. Trump's family business and several associates, ordering them to give state investigators documents in a civil inquiry into whether the company misstated assets to get bank loans and tax benefits."

Justice Engoron also ordered Trump to hand over to Attorney General James communications with a law firm the Trump Organization had hired, denying attorney-client privilege claims.

The Times details several alleged tax evasion scams Trump might have been using, and points to its own "analysis of Mr. Trump's financial records by The New York Times [that] found that he had avoided federal income tax on almost all of the forgiven debt."

Trump has until February 4 to comply.

