Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 07:16 Hits: 7

Cylone Ana caused severe flooding across the Pacific island nation, forcing around 10,000 people to evacuate. The country's leader blamed climate change for the storm — the second to hit Fiji in as many months.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/deadly-cyclone-batters-fiji-sparks-flooding/a-56401612?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf