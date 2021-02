Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 07:40 Hits: 7

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh called on Monday for peace and stability in Myanmar after a military coup and said it hoped to continue the process of voluntary repatriation of Rohingya refugees with its neighbour. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/01/bangladesh-expects-rohingya-repatriation-talks-to-continue-with-myanmar-despite-coup