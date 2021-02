Category: World Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 07:58 Hits: 8

BEIJING, Feb 1, 2021 (AFP): Beijing called Monday for all parties in Myanmar to "resolve their differences" after the military seized power and detained democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/2021/02/01/china-calls-for-all-sides-to-039resolve-differences039-after-myanmar-coup