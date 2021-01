Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 16:55 Hits: 0

Hundreds rallied in several French towns on Saturday in protests against Amazon called by anti-capitalist and environmental groups, including at one site where the US e-commerce giant plans a massive warehouse.

