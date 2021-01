Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 17:32 Hits: 6

Primary schools in the Netherlands will reopen from Feb 8, the Dutch government said on Sunday, in the first easing of lockdown measures in months.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dutch-primary-schools-to-reopen-in-first-easing-of-covid-19-14083484