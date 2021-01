Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 11:25 Hits: 9

Andrei Afanasyev, a freelance correspondent for RFE/RL's Russian Service, has been detained as he traveled to cover anti-government protests in Russia's Far East city of Blagoveshchensk.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-navalny-rallies-rfe-rl-freelancer-detained-far-east/31078604.html