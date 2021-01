Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 15:08 Hits: 11

Police in Russia used heavy force in detaining more than 3,000 people nationwide as demonstrators took to the streets for a second-straight weekend to demand the release of jailed opposition politician and anti-corruption activist Aleksei Navalny. This is how events played out in the cities of Ufa and Samara. (Current Times TV and RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir service)

