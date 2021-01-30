The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Women arrested in connection with Capitol riots after looking for Nancy Pelosi 'to shoot her friggin’ brain’

Federal authorities on Friday, Jan. 29, arrested two women on multiple charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol siege after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed one of the women expressed her intent to harm House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

According to FOX--29, the FBI received a tip about the women on Jan. 12 which led to the bureau's week-long investigation into their trip to Washington, D.C. ahead of the Electoral College certification.

The FBI's affidavit indicated that the women—identified as Dawn Bancroft and Diana Santos-Smith—were seen on video donning Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat and, making threatening remarks about Pelosi. In a video sent to her own children, Bancroft bragged about breaking into the U.S. Capitol. She also revealed they were searching for Pelosi to kill her but were unable to find her.

"We broke into the Capitol. . . . We got inside, we did our part," Bancroft said in the disturbing video, according to the bureau's affidavit released on Friday. "We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin' brain, but we didn't find her."

However, Santos-Smith is singing a different tune. Although Bancroft confirmed their entry into the Capitol, her friend claims they never made it inside. In fact, Santos-Smith reportedly insisted that she "knew that they should not be going inside the building."

Despite her claims, both women are now facing multiple charges including "knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding in government business by engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds," reports The Inquirer.

The latest arrests come as the bureau continues its investigation into the U.S. Capitol siege. Since Jan. 6, the FBI has arrested more than 100 people in connection with the deadly riots. The FBI's criminal investigation will be ongoing.

