Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 16:07 Hits: 10

Matteo Renzi, who triggered Italy's political crisis this month by pulling his Italia Viva party out of the ruling coalition, would like to see former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi become prime minister, a party source said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-s-renzi-would-like-ex-ecb-s-draghi-to-head-italy-govt-14081442