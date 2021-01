Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 09:59 Hits: 6

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed farmers protesting his government's agriculture reforms. This week's demonstrations turned violent after farmers broke into the historic Red Fort and clashed with police.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-s-modi-lashes-out-at-protesting-farmers/a-56395824?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf