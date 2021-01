Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 10:10 Hits: 7

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - International troops plan to stay in Afghanistan beyond the May deadline envisaged by the insurgent Taliban's deal with the United States, four senior NATO officials said, a move that could escalate tensions with the Taliban demanding full withdrawal. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/31/exclusive-foreign-troops-to-stay-in-afghanistan-beyond-may-deadline---nato-sources