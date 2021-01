Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 23:32 Hits: 6

Hundreds of demonstrators have reportedly been detained as Russians nationwide took to the streets on January 31 for a second-straight weekend of protests demanding the release of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny amid a sweeping crackdown on his supporters.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russians-rally-navalny-detentions-second-weekend-protests-demanding-release-/31077854.html