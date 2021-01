Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 21:38 Hits: 2

President Emmanuel Macron defended his decision to hold off on a third lockdown on Saturday, telling the public he had faith in their ability to rein in Covid-19 with less severe curbs even as a third wave spreads and the vaccine rollout falters.

