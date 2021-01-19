Trump Plans to Issue 100 Pardons Before Leaving the White House

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 23:51 Hits: 2

According to local media reports, outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump expects to issue about 100 pardons and commutations of sentences on Tuesday, his last full day in office before the end of his term on January 20.

According to those publications, a meeting was held at the White House on Sunday among Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, his daughter Ivanka Trump and others in attendance.

During the meeting, a long list of pardon requests was reviewed, which would benefit several "white collar" criminals and well-known rappers.

White House officials revealed to the press that they were initially working with two lists of clemency requests because Trump wanted to announce a group of pardons on Sunday and issue another group this Tuesday. Still, then the president indicated that he would make only one list.

According to said officials, the president had stated his intention to keep the pardons spaced out. Still, after Christmas, he focused on following up on the Electoral College vote count and, because of that, modified his initial plan.

My thinking on the Assange pardon is very simple: setting aside all else, Trump will either be remembered as the first President since JFK who from his first to last day in office was hated by the NSA, CIA, and FBI, or as the one who caved to pressure at the very last moment. January 19, 2021

At the White House, Trump was expected to resume decision making on this issue after January 6.

That said, the president decided not to do so after the congressional riots that took place on that day, for which he has been held accountable and will face a second impeachment.

In the opinion of the officials interviewed, the list of pardons that will be made public this Tuesday should be the last one that Trump announces, unless he decides at the last moment to pardon political allies, members of his family, or himself, they said.

