US COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 400K on Trump's Last Day in Office

On Tuesday, the last full day of Donald Trump's presidency, the United States recorded 24,18 million contagions and 400,292 deaths from COVID-19.

The states with the highest number of deaths are New York (41,350), California (33,763), Texas (32,729), and Florida (24,274). States with over 12,000 fatalities include New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Massachusetts, and Georgia.

The world's richest country remains the worst hit by the pandemic, accounting for over 25 percent of the global cases and nearly 20 percent of the global deaths.

An updated model forecast by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected 566,720 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by May 1, 2021, based on the current projection scenario.

The Trump administration "largely delegated responsibility for controlling the virus and reopening the economy to 50 governors, fracturing the nation's response," recalled an article published by the New York Times on Sunday.

The U.S. epidemiological situation threatens to get even worse as a new, more contagious variant of the virus becomes more prevalent and the rollout of vaccines for COVID-19 has been slower than expected in the country.

The variant first discovered in the United Kingdom could be the predominant strain in the United States by March, warned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week.

Trump planned to inject 20 million Americans by the end of 2020. However, only about 12.28 million doses have been administered as of Jan. 15.



