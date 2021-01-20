The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Russia Applies for Registration of Sputnik V Vaccine in the EU

Category: World Hits: 2

Russia Applies for Registration of Sputnik V Vaccine in the EU

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for registration of the Sputnik V vaccine and expects the review process to begin in February.

RELATED:

Paraguay Approves Emergency Use of Russian Vaccine

The RDIF also announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) will begin the process of preliminary presentation of the application for registration of this drug.

So far, Sputnik V has been registered in Russia, Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, and Turkmenistan.

This week, Russia began a Sputnik V vaccination campaign that will inoculate 70 million people over the next six months.

"Our plan with pharmaceutical companies… allows us to completely satisfy the demand of the health system. It is about 70 million doses that must be supplied to the regions for their application", Industry Minister Denis Manturov said.

He also mentioned that the mass production of EpiVacCorona, a vaccine developed by the scientific center Vektor, will start in February. Previously, authorities reported that this vaccine demonstrated 100 percent efficacy in phase I and II clinical trials.

Manturov noted that South Korea, China, India, and Belarus will also produce the Sputnik V vaccine.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Russia-Applies-for-Registration-of-Sputnik-V-Vaccine-in-the-EU-20210120-0009.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version