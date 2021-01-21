Iran: Rouhani Encourages Biden To Return To Nuclear Deal

Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 02:24 Hits: 2

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani invited his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden to return to the 2015 nuclear deal signed during Obama's administration and rejected by Trump.

"If Washington returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact," Rouhani said during a live broadcast, adding that "the ball is on the U.S. court now."

Speaking on the sidelines of the cabinet minister meeting on Wednesday : @JZarif said US administration has violated its commitments. Today, it is clear that #Trump had re-imposed a number of sanctions and added some others. @JoeBiden is responsible for lifting these sanctions. pic.twitter.com/gLIVVmkO1F January 20, 2021

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed by Iran, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, China, Germany, and the European Union. The former U.S. president decided to withdraw from the deal on May 8, 2018. In response, Iran announced it was also stepping aside on January 5, 2020.

"Today, we expect the incoming U.S. administration to return to the rule of law and commit themselves, and if they can, in the next four years, to remove all the black spots of the previous four years," the Iranian president emphasized. "Tyrant Trump's political career and his ominous reign are over today, and his 'maximum pressure' policy on Iran has completely failed," Rouhani remarked.





