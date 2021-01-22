Biden Unveils National Strategy To Fight the Pandemic

Category: World Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 12:01 Hits: 2

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled his national strategy for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic as the country endures record levels of infections and deaths.

"Our national strategy is comprehensive, it's based on science, not politics. It's based on truth, not denial, and it's detailed," he said

The U.S. president also signed several orders aimed at improving supply chains for the pandemic, keeping workers safe, ensuring equitable response, promoting safe travel, and expanding treatment for COVID-19.

"We didn't get into this mess overnight and it's going to take months for us to turn things around. But let me be equally clear - we will get through this," he added.

Biden's plan starts with a national vaccination campaign which is to meet his goal of administering 100 million doses of two-stage vaccines in his first 100 days. He said the vaccine rollout in the country is a "dismal failure" this far.

COVID-19 death toll in the nation may top 500,000 next month, and cases will continue to mount. Currently, the U.S. averages about 194,000 daily increase of cases and 3,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Anthony Fauci, Biden's top medical adviser on the pandemic, told reporters Thursday that the United States would soon see one million vaccine doses administered each day.

Things are going to continue to get worse before getting better, said Biden, who also signed the "100 Days Masking Challenge" order that requires masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands and by federal employees and contractors.

