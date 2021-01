Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 06:40 Hits: 5

Double-digit inflation and rising consumer prices have taken their toll on Turkey. Experts blame the government for the runaway prices while President Erdogan says foreign entities are behind his country's demise.

