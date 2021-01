Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 06:44 Hits: 4

Australia reopened its "travel bubble" with New Zealand on Sunday after the neighbouring country reported no new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, but added new screening measures as it marked its longest infection-free run since the outbreak began.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210131-australia-restores-travel-bubble-with-new-zealand-after-no-new-covid-19-cases