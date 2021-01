Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 06:49 Hits: 4

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, 76, has been re-elected for a rare third five-year term, state media reported on Sunday, cementing his position as one of the country's strongest and longest-serving leaders for decades. Read full story

