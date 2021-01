Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 07:41 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police have detained 261 people at unauthorised protests across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said. Read full story

