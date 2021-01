Category: World Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 05:20 Hits: 4

SUVA, Fiji: At least one person was dead and five were missing Sunday (Jan 31) as Fiji was battered by a tropical cyclone for the second time in a month. Cyclone Ana, a Category Two storm, slammed into the South Pacific island nation with winds up to 140 kilometres an hour (87 mph) and heavy rain ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fiji-cyclone-ana-casualties-14080656