Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 12:57 Hits: 1

Javid Dehghan was arrested in 2015 and later convicted of being one of the leaders of the Pakistan-based Jaish al-Adl militant group, which has been involved in several violent attacks in Iran.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-hangs-ethnic-baluch-for-killing-two-revolutionary-guards/a-56391089?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf