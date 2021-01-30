The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

No, the dry swabs in this video of a Covid-19 test are not 'alive'

No, the dry swabs in this video of a Covid-19 test are not 'alive' A video where a woman unravels the fibre from several Covid-19 dry swabs and claims that the material is “alive” and made of “Morgellons”, a filament associated with an unproven medical condition, has garnered tens of thousands of views on both Facebook and YouTube since early January. These claims are false – the synthetic fibre of the dry swabs is not “alive” and has no connection with Morgellons disease.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/science/20210129-covid19-test-dry-swab-fibre-pandemic-conspiracy-debunked

