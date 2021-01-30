The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'It's liberating to be in a restaurant': French tourists escape to Madrid

'It's liberating to be in a restaurant': French tourists escape to Madrid As a possible third lockdown hovers in the air in France, several thousand French people have fled to Madrid to enjoy restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres, finding refuge in one of the last European cities to be spared severe Covid-19 restrictions. FRANCE 24's Jean-Emile Jammine, Laura Cambaud, Maxime Rousseau and Kilian Le Bouquin report from the Spanish capital. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210130-it-s-liberating-to-be-in-a-restaurant-french-tourists-escape-to-madrid

