Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 12:41 Hits: 1

An unemployed engineer suspected of gunning down a job centre employee and a human resources director, both women, in southeastern France, has been charged with double murder and placed in custody, the prosecutor said Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210130-unemployed-engineer-charged-with-double-murder-in-southeastern-france