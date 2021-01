Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 18:57 Hits: 1

NAIROBI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's public debt rose by 1.3 trillion shillings (11.8 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020 as the east African nation stepped up borrowing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and implemented various infrastructure projects. Read full story

