Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 19:05 Hits: 2

BRUSSELS/LONDON :EU officials confessed on Saturday to a "blunder" in invoking Northern Ireland Brexit emergency powers during a showdown with Britain over vaccines, and London said it expected its supply of COVID-19 shots would not be interrupted.

