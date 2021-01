Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 09:20 Hits: 3

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen proposed a ban on Muslim headscarves in all public places on Friday, seeking to build on a record recent poll putting her almost neck-and-neck with President Emmanuel Macron.

