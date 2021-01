Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 09:27 Hits: 2

A French court ordered the state on Friday to pay a total 7.3 million euros ($8.9 million) to 727 former coal miners for anxiety caused to them by a career of exposure to toxic substances.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210130-french-court-awards-%E2%82%AC7-3-million-to-coal-miners-exposed-to-toxic-substances