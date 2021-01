Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 10:34 Hits: 3

BATU PAHAT: A man who impersonated a policeman and forced a woman to perform unnatural sex on him at a playground in Taman Banang Height here has been arrested. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/30/man-arrested-for-allegedly-impersonating-cop-and-demanding-unnatural-sex-from-woman-in-batu-pahat