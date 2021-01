Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 00:39 Hits: 6

Nearly half of those fleeing crossed over into the Democratic Republic of Congo. The national army has been battling rebels since a presidential vote took place in December.

https://www.dw.com/en/over-200-000-displaced-by-conflict-in-central-african-republic-says-unhcr/a-56389120