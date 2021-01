Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 07:05 Hits: 9

SIBU: A man who sang karaoke until the wee hours of Saturday (Jan 30) was fined RM1,000 for breaching the movement control order. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/30/mco-20-noisy-neighbour-gets-fined-for-late-night-karaoke-session