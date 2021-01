Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 07:42 Hits: 10

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has bagged the top spot in the global Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey by Airports Council International (ACI). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/30/klia-soars-to-the-top-in-global-airport-service-quality-survey