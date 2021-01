Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 07:48 Hits: 7

(Reuters) - Iran executed on Saturday an ethnic Baluch militant convicted of killing Revolutionary Guards members, the judiciary’s official website reported, a day after the United Nations urged Iranian authorities to spare his life. Read full story

