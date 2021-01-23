The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First Virtual World Social Forum 2021 Kicks off in Mexico

The first virtual edition of the World Social Forum kicked off in Mexico on Saturday. The organizers were summoned to an online opening walk for 24 hours to highlight the struggles and experiences of social movements worldwide.

The debates and panels will take place from January 24 to January 30 and it will focus on climate change, peace and war, democracy, social and economic justice, and gender, and the fight against racism. The organizers remarked that the online platform allows a wide range of languages and interpreters so they expect that "this could be the biggest World Social Forum ever."

The World Social Forum was born in 2001 in contrast to the Davos World Economic Forum. Ever since it has become one of the most important platforms for social movements and organizations to discuss alternatives to neoliberalism.

At least 6000 people have registered to participate in the Forum, which can be viewed at the website wsf2021.net. Also, most of the activities have been organized by the social movements themselves. The panels will discuss the role of unions in keeping peace in Latin America, how to get out of the crisis with social justice and democracy, a just transition for social and climate justice, and more.

