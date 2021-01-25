Dominion Sues Giuliani Over Big Lie Involving Venezuela

Category: World Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 23:07 Hits: 3

The U.S. technology company Dominion Voting System issued a lawsuit for defamation on Monday against Donald Trump's former lawyer.

The company demands over $1.3 billion in damages after Guiliani spread the so-called Big Lie that Dominion was owned by Venezuelan authorities and claimed that the company had "stolen the votes" from Trump. The conspiracy theory went viral on social media.

Today legal representatives for #DominionVotingSystems filed a defamation complaint against Rudy Giuliani in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. He continues to make demonstrably false claims and we intend to hold him and others who amplify such claims to account. January 25, 2021

"The harm to Dominion's business and reputation is unprecedented and irreparable because of how fervently millions of people believe it," the 107-page lawsuit remarks. The lawsuit exposes more than 50 statements made by Guiliani on Twitter, TV, and podcasts, where the lawyer speaks of a plot by one of the U.S. largest voting machine manufacturers.

Unlike Giuliani's defamation, the lawsuit highlights that the company "was not founded in Venezuela to fix elections for Hugo Chávez." Instead, Dominion "was founded in 2002 in John Poulos’s basement in Toronto to help blind people vote on paper ballots," and the U.S. headquarters are based in Denver.

On the other hand, Giuliani replied that the lawsuit would allow him to investigate Dominio's finances. The lawyer told CNN that "the amount being asked for is, quite obviously, intended to frighten people of faint heart. It is another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously."

However, Dominion insists that as of today, Guiliani continues to spread falsehoods about the company, including claims of vote fraud before the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2020. Dominion lawyer Thomas A. Clare pointed out that although the riots were not the main factor in the decision to issue the lawsuit, it does demonstrate the dangerous impact of these claims.

"People don’t just read them and tune them out. It goes to the core of their belief system, which puts them in a position to take action in the real world," Clare explained.

